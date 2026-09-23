Twisted braids: A chic hairstyle for evening events
What's the story
Twisted braids are a versatile and chic hairstyle that can elevate your look for any evening event. They are perfect for those looking for an elegant yet effortless style. With a few simple techniques, you can create twisted braids that add sophistication and charm to your appearance. Here are five ways to style your hair with twisted braids for an evening out.
#1
Classic twisted braid updo
A classic twisted braid updo is perfect for formal occasions.
Start by dividing your hair into two sections, and twist each section separately.
Once twisted, wrap them around each other at the back of your head, and secure with pins or an elegant hairpiece.
This style keeps your hair off your face while adding a touch of grace.
#2
Half-up twisted braid style
The half-up twisted braid style gives you the best of both worlds by combining the elegance of braids with the volume of loose hair.
Take two small sections from either side of your head, twist them toward the back, and secure them together with a small elastic band or clip.
This way, you can keep some hair down while having a neat and stylish look on top.
#3
Twisted side braid
For a more relaxed yet chic appearance, try a twisted side braid.
Gather all your hair to one side, and divide it into three sections as you would for a regular braid.
Instead of crossing over each section under the other, twist each section over the next one as you go along.
Secure it at the end with an elastic band for an effortless evening look.
#4
Twisted crown braid
The twisted crown braid is perfect if you want an ethereal look.
Start by parting your hair down the middle, and take small sections from each side near your temples.
Twist these sections toward the back of your head, pinning them in place as you go along, until they meet at the nape of your neck like a crown.
#5
Double twisted braids
Double twisted braids give you a playful, yet sophisticated vibe, ideal for casual gatherings or parties.
Simply divide your hair down the middle and create two separate twists on either side, securing them at the ends with elastics.
This way, you get a balanced and stylish look, perfect for any occasion, without compromising on elegance or simplicity.