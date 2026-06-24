Pickled radishes make for an excellent condiment that adds tanginess to sandwiches or bowls

5 fun ways to add radish to your plate

By Vinita Jain 11:05 am Jun 24, 202611:05 am

What's the story

Radish is a versatile root vegetable that can be used in a variety of vegetarian dishes. It has a crisp texture and peppery flavor that can enhance the taste of many recipes. Here are five unique vegetarian dishes that highlight the distinct qualities of radish, offering a fresh take on traditional meals. Each dish showcases radish's ability to blend with different ingredients, making it an interesting choice for those looking to try something new in their kitchen.