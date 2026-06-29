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Tomatoes + cinnamon: 5 comforting meal ideas

By Simran Jeet 06:10 pm Jun 29, 202606:10 pm

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Tomatoes and cinnamon are two ingredients that can elevate the flavor of vegetarian dishes. The sweet and savory combination of the two can make the simplest of vegetables into a delicious meal. Here are five vegetarian dishes that use tomatoes and cinnamon to bring out the best in them. Each dish highlights the versatility of these ingredients, making them a must-try for any culinary enthusiast.