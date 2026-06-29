Tomatoes + cinnamon: 5 comforting meal ideas
What's the story
Tomatoes and cinnamon are two ingredients that can elevate the flavor of vegetarian dishes. The sweet and savory combination of the two can make the simplest of vegetables into a delicious meal. Here are five vegetarian dishes that use tomatoes and cinnamon to bring out the best in them. Each dish highlights the versatility of these ingredients, making them a must-try for any culinary enthusiast.
Dish 1
Tomato and cinnamon stew
A hearty tomato and cinnamon stew is perfect for those chilly evenings. The base of ripe tomatoes is enriched with onions, garlic, and a hint of cinnamon. This combination brings out the natural sweetness of the tomatoes, while adding a warm spice note from the cinnamon. You can add vegetables like carrots or bell peppers to make it more nutritious. Serve it hot with crusty bread for a wholesome meal.
Dish 2
Spiced tomato rice
Spiced tomato rice is an easy-to-make dish that packs a punch of flavors. Cooked rice is mixed with a sauce made from tomatoes, onions, and ground cinnamon. The result is a fragrant dish that goes well with any side, or can be eaten on its own as a light meal. Adding peas or corn can make it even more colorful and nutritious.
Dish 3
Cinnamon-infused tomato sauce
A cinnamon-infused tomato sauce can take your pasta dishes to the next level. Start by cooking down fresh tomatoes with onions until soft. Add ground cinnamon, along with herbs like basil or oregano, for an aromatic sauce that's perfect over pasta or as a pizza base. The subtle hint of cinnamon adds depth without overpowering other flavors.
Dish 4
Tomato-cinnamon soup
Tomato-cinnamon soup is an innovative twist on traditional tomato soup. Blend cooked tomatoes with vegetable broth, adding ground cinnamon for warmth and complexity. This creamy soup can be garnished with fresh herbs, like parsley or cilantro, for added freshness. It's ideal as an appetizer or light lunch option.
Dish 5
Roasted vegetables with tomato-cinnamon glaze
Roasted vegetables get an interesting twist when glazed with a mixture of tomato paste mixed with just the right amount of ground cinnamon before roasting them in the oven until tender-crisp perfection is achieved! The glaze adds an irresistible sweetness that complements the natural flavors of the veggies, making them an ideal side dish for any meal.