Loading...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / How to get heatless curls with socks
How to get heatless curls with socks
Choosing the right sock size is crucial for getting the desired curl effect

How to get heatless curls with socks

By Vinita Jain
Sep 22, 2026
11:53 am
What's the story

Creating heatless curls with socks is a simple and effective way to achieve beautiful waves without damaging your hair. This method is perfect for those who want to avoid heat styling tools, which can lead to breakage and dryness. By using socks, you can create long-lasting curls overnight or while you go about your day at home. It's an easy trick that requires minimal effort and materials, making it accessible for everyone.

Sock selection

Choose the right sock size

Choosing the right sock size is crucial for getting the desired curl effect.

Go for knee-high or thigh-high socks, as they provide more length and volume.

If you have long hair, bigger socks will give you bigger curls. For shorter hair, ankle or crew-length socks should do the trick.

The size of the sock will determine how tight or loose your curls are.

Hair preparation

Prepare your hair properly

Before you start curling with socks, ensure your hair is slightly damp. Wet hair holds curls better than dry hair.

Apply a light styling mousse or curl cream evenly through your damp hair to enhance hold and definition.

This preparation step helps in achieving more defined curls once the socks are removed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curling method

Rolling technique for curls

To roll your hair with socks, take a section of damp hair and place it on top of a sock.

Roll the sock from the ends of your hair toward your scalp, wrapping all of your hair around it.

Secure it in place by tying a knot or using a hair tie at the base of the sock.

Repeat this process until all sections of your hair are rolled up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Timing tips

Timing for best results

For best results, keep the socks in your hair for at least four hours if you're in a hurry or overnight while you sleep.

The longer you keep them in, the tighter and more defined your curls will be when you take them out.

Once done, gently remove each sock without pulling on your curls too much to avoid frizzing them up.

ADVERTISEMENT