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You must explore these tulip trails in Amsterdam

By Simran Jeet 04:34 pm Jun 24, 202604:34 pm

What's the story

Amsterdam's tulip trails are a sight to behold in spring, with colorful blooms painting the city. These trails give you a chance to explore the beauty of tulips while walking or cycling through the city. From famous parks to hidden gardens, each trail has its own charm and showcases different varieties of tulips. Whether you're a flower lover or just looking for a unique experience, these trails are worth exploring.