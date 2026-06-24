You must explore these tulip trails in Amsterdam
What's the story
Amsterdam's tulip trails are a sight to behold in spring, with colorful blooms painting the city. These trails give you a chance to explore the beauty of tulips while walking or cycling through the city. From famous parks to hidden gardens, each trail has its own charm and showcases different varieties of tulips. Whether you're a flower lover or just looking for a unique experience, these trails are worth exploring.
#1
Keukenhof Gardens: A floral wonderland
Keukenhof Gardens is one of the largest flower gardens in the world and a must-visit for tulip lovers. Spread over 79 acres, it showcases more than seven million flowers every year, including over 800 varieties of tulips. The garden has themed sections, and stunning displays that change every year. You can spend hours exploring its pathways and enjoying the vibrant colors and fragrances.
#2
Amsterdamse Bos: A natural retreat
Amsterdamse Bos is a huge park on the outskirts of Amsterdam, with a dedicated tulip trail. The park is home to thousands of tulips planted in different patterns and designs. It makes for a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city. You can walk or cycle through its expansive paths while enjoying the sight of blooming tulips against the backdrop of lush greenery.
#3
Bloemenmarkt: Floating flower market
The Bloemenmarkt is Europe's only floating flower market, and an iconic spot in Amsterdam. Here, you can find a wide range of tulip bulbs, along with other flowers, at floating stalls on the Singel Canal. The market is open all year round but comes alive during spring when tulip bulbs are in high demand among tourists and locals alike.
#4
Hortus Botanicus: Historic botanical garden
One of the oldest botanical gardens in Europe, Hortus Botanicus offers a unique experience with its diverse collection of plants, including tulips. The garden features several themed areas, each showcasing different plant species, along with seasonal displays of tulips during springtime. Visitors can explore various sections while learning about plant conservation efforts at this historic site.
#5
Vondelpark: Urban oasis
Vondelpark, Amsterdam's most famous park, is the perfect spot to see tulips in their natural habitat. This urban oasis, with its winding paths and open spaces, is dotted with colorful tulip beds, making it a favorite among locals and tourists. The park's lively atmosphere, with picnics and joggers, makes it an ideal spot to relax and enjoy the beauty of springtime blooms.