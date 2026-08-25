Give your everyday meals a flavorful holy basil twist
What's the story
Holy basil, or tulsi, is a staple in Indian kitchens for its medicinal properties and unique taste. This aromatic herb is used in a variety of dishes, adding a distinct flavor and aroma. From soups to teas, tulsi leaves are versatile and can be used in many ways. Here are five Indian recipes where tulsi leaves shine, giving a delicious twist to traditional dishes.
Dish 1
Tulsi-infused vegetable soup
Tulsi-infused vegetable soup is a comforting dish that combines the goodness of fresh vegetables with the aromatic flavor of tulsi leaves.
The soup is prepared by simmering vegetables like carrots, beans, and peas in vegetable broth with crushed garlic and ginger.
Fresh tulsi leaves are added toward the end to retain their flavor.
This soup not only tastes good but also offers health benefits due to the antioxidants present in tulsi.
Dish 2
Spicy tulsi chutney
Spicy tulsi chutney is another way to enjoy this herb's bold flavors.
To prepare this chutney, blend fresh tulsi leaves with green chilies, garlic, lemon juice, and salt until smooth.
This spicy condiment goes well with snacks like samosas or pakoras and adds an extra kick to your meal.
Dish 3
Tulsi tea with ginger
Tulsi tea with ginger is a soothing drink that helps you relax and gives you a dose of wellness.
For this tea, boil water with grated ginger before adding dried or fresh tulsi leaves. Let it steep for a few minutes before straining into cups.
This aromatic tea can be enjoyed hot or cold, and it is known for its calming properties.
Dish 4
Basil pesto pasta with tulsi
Basil pesto pasta with tulsi takes the classic Italian dish up a notch by adding Indian flavors.
Blend fresh basil and tulsi leaves with pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and garlic for a vibrant pesto sauce.
Toss it with cooked pasta for a delicious meal that marries two cuisines beautifully.
Dish 5
Tulsi rice pilaf
Tulsi rice pilaf makes for an aromatic side dish that goes well with curries, or it can be eaten on its own as a light meal option.
Cook basmati rice along with whole spices like cumin seeds, cardamom pods, cloves, and bay leaf.
Add finely chopped onions, tomatoes, peas, and a generous amount of finely chopped fresh basil (tulsi) at the end to infuse the rice with flavor.