Give your everyday meals a flavorful holy basil twist

Tulsi-infused vegetable soup is a comforting dish that combines the goodness of fresh vegetables with the aromatic flavor of tulsi leaves.

The soup is prepared by simmering vegetables like carrots, beans, and peas in vegetable broth with crushed garlic and ginger.

Fresh tulsi leaves are added toward the end to retain their flavor.

This soup not only tastes good but also offers health benefits due to the antioxidants present in tulsi.