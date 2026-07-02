For those who love rich flavors, turai coconut curry is an ideal choice

Love turai? You'll enjoy these dishes

By Vinita Jain 02:55 pm Jul 02, 202602:55 pm

What's the story

Turai, or ridge gourd, is a versatile vegetable that can be used to whip up some delicious vegetarian curries. Famous for its mild flavor and nutritious profile, turai can be used in several ways to make your meals tastier. Here are five creative ways to use turai in vegetarian curries that are both innovative and flavorful. Each method highlights the unique qualities of this humble vegetable, making it an essential part of your culinary repertoire.