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Turkish delights you must taste at least once

By Simran Jeet 11:31 am Jun 29, 202611:31 am

What's the story

Turkish delights, or lokum, are a quintessential part of Turkish culture. These chewy confections have been enjoyed for centuries and are a staple in many households. Famous for their unique textures and flavors, they are often served as a gesture of hospitality or celebration. With a wide variety of flavors to choose from, they offer something for everyone. Here are five traditional Turkish delights that remain timeless favorites.