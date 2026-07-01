Turkish get-up: A full-body strength exercise made simple
What's the story
The Turkish get-up is a versatile exercise that improves strength, stability, and mobility. It involves a series of movements that take you from lying down to standing up, all while holding a weight. For beginners, mastering the basic form is essential before moving on to advanced variations. This article will take you through five beginner-friendly variations of the Turkish get-up, focusing on technique and safety.
Tip 1
Half Turkish get-up
The half Turkish get-up is a great way to start. It focuses on the lower body and core without overwhelming the upper body. Start lying on your back with one knee bent and the other leg extended. Hold a weight in one hand and prop yourself up on the same-side elbow. Push through your hand to lift your torso while keeping your gaze on the weight.
Tip 2
Kneeing Turkish get-up
The kneeing Turkish get-up adds a little more complexity by including a kneeling position. Start in a half-kneeling position with one knee down and one leg extended out to the side. Hold a weight overhead with both hands for stability. Stand up by pushing through your front foot while maintaining balance and control throughout each movement.
Tip 3
Seated Turkish get-up
The seated Turkish get-up is perfect for those who are not comfortable lying down completely at first. Sit on the floor with legs extended in front of you and feet flat on the ground. Hold a weight close to your chest before slowly rising into an upright position using only upper body strength initially, then engaging lower body muscles as needed.
Tip 4
Elevated Turkish get-up
Elevated Turkish get-ups make use of a step or low bench to make the exercise easier. Place one foot on the step while keeping the other leg straight out in front of you. Hold a weight overhead with both hands for added stability during each phase of movement, from lying down through standing up again smoothly, without losing balance or control over time.
Tip 5
Assisted Turkish get-up
Assisted variations use resistance bands or straps attached securely around sturdy objects nearby, like poles or door frames, providing extra support during execution. This helps beginners build confidence gradually until they are ready to attempt unassisted versions later down the line, once they have mastered proper form and technique consistently.