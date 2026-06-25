In Turkey, tea is more than just a drink; it is a symbol of hospitality

5 traditions that make Turkish hospitality special

By Vinita Jain 12:39 pm Jun 25, 202612:39 pm

What's the story

Turkey is famous for its warm hospitality, which is deeply rooted in its culture and traditions. Turkish hospitality is not just about welcoming guests; it is an experience that reflects the country's rich history and social norms. From the moment you step into a Turkish home, you are greeted with warmth and generosity that make you feel at home. Here are five unique customs that define Turkish hospitality.