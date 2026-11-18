What makes Turkish weddings so special?
What's the story
Turkish weddings are a beautiful fusion of culture and tradition, with a history that goes back centuries. These ceremonies are not just a union of two people, but a celebration of family and community. From the henna night to the ceremonial procession, each ritual has its own significance and is steeped in history. Here are five timeless traditions that continue to be an integral part of Turkish weddings today.
Henna night
The henna night ceremony
The henna night is a pre-wedding ritual where the bride's hands are adorned with intricate henna designs.
This ceremony is usually held at the bride's home and attended by close family and friends. It symbolizes good luck and protection for the bride as she embarks on her new journey.
Traditionally, women sing folk songs during this event, creating an atmosphere of joy and anticipation for the upcoming wedding day.
Dowry tradition
The bridal dowry tradition
In Turkish culture, the bridal dowry is an important aspect of marriage negotiations.
The dowry can include money, jewelry, or household items given by the groom's family to the bride's family.
This practice is viewed as a gesture of respect and appreciation towards the bride's family.
The specifics of the dowry can vary depending on regional customs, but it remains an integral part of many Turkish weddings.
Procession
The wedding procession (damat alayi)
The wedding procession, or damat alayi, is a lively parade that takes place on the wedding day.
The groom travels to the bride's home with music, dancing, and fireworks.
This tradition celebrates both families coming together and is a highlight for guests who join in the festivities along the route.
Aşure tradition
Breaking bread together (asure)
Asure is a traditional dessert made from grains, fruits, nuts, and spices. It symbolizes abundance and sharing within communities.
At Turkish weddings, asure may be served as part of celebrations, or given out as gifts to guests after ceremonies have concluded.
This sweet treat serves as both nourishment and goodwill among attendees.
First dance
The first dance ritual
The first dance at a Turkish wedding is more than just entertainment; it marks the start of the couple's life together.
Traditionally, this dance is performed in front of all guests, who cheer and celebrate the couple's new journey.
It signifies unity and shared happiness, making it a memorable moment for everyone involved.