Turmeric lovers, try these dishes today

Turmeric, the golden spice, is a staple in most Indian kitchens. Its earthy flavor and vibrant color make it a favorite in many dishes. Apart from its culinary uses, turmeric is also known for its medicinal properties. Here are five Indian dishes that highlight the versatility of turmeric, and how it can elevate both taste and health benefits.

Dish 1 Turmeric rice delight Turmeric rice, or "haldi chaawal," is a simple yet flavorful dish. The rice is cooked with turmeric, which gives it a beautiful yellow hue. Often paired with vegetables or lentils, this dish is a staple in many households. The subtle aroma of spices like cumin and mustard seeds makes it even more appealing. It's an easy way to include turmeric in your daily diet.

Dish 2 Golden milk magic Golden milk, or "haldi doodh," is a comforting beverage made by mixing milk with turmeric and other spices, such as cinnamon and ginger. This warm drink is often consumed before bedtime for its calming effects. The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric, combined with the warmth of milk, make it an ideal drink for relaxation and wellness.

Dish 3 Turmeric lentil soup Turmeric lentil soup or "dal" is a hearty meal that combines lentils with spices like cumin, coriander, and of course, turmeric. This nutritious soup can be served as a starter or main course and goes well with rice or bread. The earthy taste of lentils paired with the vibrant color of turmeric makes this dish both appealing and healthy.

Dish 4 Spiced vegetable curry A spiced vegetable curry with turmeric is a must-have in Indian cuisine. The curry uses a medley of vegetables cooked in a rich sauce of tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices including cumin seeds and coriander powder. The addition of turmeric not only adds color but also enhances the flavor profile by bringing out the natural sweetness of vegetables.