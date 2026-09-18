5 creative ways to pair orange and turmeric
What's the story
Turmeric and orange make for an unlikely but interesting combination that can elevate your culinary experience. The earthy flavor of turmeric and the citrusy zing of orange can make for some unique dishes that are both tasty and healthy. Here are five creative ways to use this duo in your kitchen, giving you a fresh perspective on traditional recipes.
Dish 1
Turmeric orange rice delight
Turmeric orange rice is a colorful and flavorful twist on regular rice dishes.
Cook basmati rice with turmeric for color and a hint of its distinct taste.
Add freshly squeezed orange juice and zest to the cooked rice for a citrusy aroma that complements the earthy turmeric.
This dish goes well with vegetable stir-fries, or it can be eaten on its own as a light meal.
Drink 1
Zesty turmeric orange smoothie
A zesty turmeric orange smoothie is an energizing way to start your day.
Blend fresh oranges with a teaspoon of ground turmeric, some ginger, and honey for sweetness.
The result is a vibrant smoothie that packs the immune-boosting benefits of vitamin C from oranges, and anti-inflammatory properties from turmeric.
It's refreshing and nutritious!
Dressing
Turmeric orange salad dressing
Create an invigorating salad dressing by mixing olive oil, apple cider vinegar, honey or maple syrup, ground turmeric, and fresh orange juice.
This dressing adds a burst of flavor to any salad, while providing the health benefits of both turmeric and oranges.
Drizzle it over mixed greens with nuts or seeds for added texture.
Dish 2
Sweet potato wedges with orange glaze
Sweet potato wedges get an exciting makeover with an orange glaze infused with turmeric.
Roast sweet potatoes until crispy on the outside but tender inside.
Then toss them in a mixture of melted butter or coconut oil, combined with fresh orange juice and grated ginger, along with ground turmeric.
This combination enhances their natural sweetness while adding depth through spices.
Drink 2
Turmeric-infused herbal tea
For a warm beverage, make turmeric-infused herbal tea by combining dried chamomile flowers or peppermint leaves with powdered curcumin extract and slices of fresh citrus fruits such as lemon, lime, grapefruit, or mandarin.
Steep the ingredients in boiling water until well infused, then strain out the solids. Enjoy the tea hot or chilled, according to your preference.