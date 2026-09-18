5 creative ways to pair orange and turmeric

Turmeric orange rice is a colorful and flavorful twist on regular rice dishes.

Cook basmati rice with turmeric for color and a hint of its distinct taste.

Add freshly squeezed orange juice and zest to the cooked rice for a citrusy aroma that complements the earthy turmeric.

This dish goes well with vegetable stir-fries, or it can be eaten on its own as a light meal.