Healthy breakfasts: Turmeric overnight oats

Turmeric overnight oats is a simple, yet effective breakfast option that can help you achieve glowing skin. The combination of turmeric with oats makes for a nutritious meal that is easy to prepare and consume. Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce skin irritation and redness. Oats are rich in fiber, which aids digestion and keeps your skin healthy. Here's how you can make this beneficial breakfast.

To prepare turmeric overnight oats, you will need rolled oats, milk or a plant-based alternative, turmeric powder, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, chia seeds for added nutrition, and fresh fruits like berries or bananas for flavor and nutrients. These ingredients make a wholesome meal that supports your skin health while keeping you full until lunch.

Start by mixing half a cup of rolled oats with one cup of milk in a jar or bowl. Add one teaspoon of turmeric powder and sweeten with honey or maple syrup as per taste. Stir in one tablespoon of chia seeds to boost the nutritional value. Top it off with fresh fruits like berries or bananas before refrigerating overnight.

Turmeric contains curcumin, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. This can help reduce redness and irritation on the skin when consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet. It also provides antioxidants that protect the skin from environmental damage.