Gingerol is the main bioactive compound in ginger

Turmeric v/s ginger: Comparing their nutrition

By Vinita Jain 09:07 am Jun 23, 202609:07 am

What's the story

Turmeric and ginger are two popular spices that have been used in traditional medicine for centuries. Both are known for their health benefits, but they have different nutritional profiles. While turmeric is famous for its active compound curcumin, ginger contains gingerol. In this article, we will compare the nutritional content of these spices to understand their unique contributions to a healthy diet.