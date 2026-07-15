Love blue butterfly pea flower? You'll enjoy these dishes
What's the story
The blue butterfly pea flower, with its vibrant color and unique properties, is becoming a popular ingredient in various cuisines. Famous for its natural blue pigment, the flower is not just visually appealing but also offers potential health benefits. From traditional recipes to modern culinary experiments, the blue butterfly pea flower is being used creatively across the globe. Here are five dishes that highlight this fascinating ingredient.
Dish 1
Butterfly pea flower rice
Butterfly pea flower rice is a visually stunning dish that uses the flower's natural pigment to give rice a beautiful blue hue.
The rice is usually cooked with coconut milk and served with vegetables or fruits to make a colorful meal.
The dish is not just appealing to the eyes but also offers a subtle flavor that goes well with various accompaniments.
Dish 2
Blue pea lemonade
Blue pea lemonade is a refreshing drink that combines the vibrant color of butterfly pea flowers with the tangy taste of lemons.
The drink is prepared by steeping dried butterfly pea flowers in hot water and then mixing it with lemon juice and sweeteners like honey or sugar.
The result is an eye-catching beverage that changes color when lemon juice is added, making it visually intriguing, as well as tasty.
Dish 3
Butterfly pea flower tea
Butterfly pea flower tea is a simple yet elegant way to enjoy the benefits of this unique ingredient.
Prepared by steeping dried petals in hot water, this tea has a mild, earthy flavor and a striking blue color.
It can be served hot or cold and is often garnished with mint leaves or citrus slices for added flavor.
Dish 4
Blue pea pancakes
Blue pea pancakes are an innovative twist on traditional breakfast favorites.
By adding butterfly pea powder into pancake batter, these pancakes take on a natural blue hue without any artificial coloring agents.
They can be topped with fresh fruits, syrups, or nuts for added texture and flavor.
Dish 5
Butterfly pea flower ice cream
Butterfly pea flower ice cream offers an exciting dessert option by incorporating the vibrant color of butterfly pea flowers into creamy ice cream bases.
This dessert not only looks stunning but also provides a subtle floral taste that pairs well with other flavors like vanilla or coconut.