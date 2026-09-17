Idli lovers, these street-style variations are a must-try
What's the story
A staple breakfast in many South Indian homes, idli is a versatile dish that can be transformed into a variety of street-style delicacies. These variations are not only delicious but also provide a unique twist to the traditional idli. From spicy to tangy, these street-style idlis cater to diverse palates and offer an exciting culinary experience. Here are some must-try variations that bring the flavors of South India to life.
Dish 1
Spicy idli fry
Spicy idli fry is a popular street food where leftover idlis are sliced and fried with a mix of spices.
The dish is usually garnished with curry leaves and served with chutney or sauce.
The frying process gives the idlis a crispy texture while retaining their soft interior.
This variation is loved by those who enjoy bold flavors and a bit of heat in their meals.
Dish 2
Idli Manchurian Delight
Idli Manchurian is an Indo-Chinese fusion that gives a new twist to regular idlis.
The bite-sized idli pieces are tossed in a tangy sauce made with soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and other spices.
This variation is slightly sweet, slightly spicy, and gives you an explosion of flavors in every bite.
It is perfect for those who love experimenting with different cuisines.
Dish 3
Masala idli magic
Masala idli is all about infusing traditional idlis with aromatic spices, like cumin, coriander, and turmeric, before steaming them.
The result is a flavorful dish that can be served as a standalone snack or paired with chutneys for added taste.
The masala-infused idlis are soft yet packed with flavor, making them an irresistible option for street food lovers.
Dish 4
Coconut chutney stuffed idlis
Coconut chutney stuffed idlis take the classic combination of coconut chutney and steamed rice cakes to another level by stuffing them together.
The creamy texture of coconut chutney inside the fluffy idli makes for an enjoyable contrast of textures.
This variation is especially popular among those who love traditional flavors but want something different from regular offerings available on streets across South India.