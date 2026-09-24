How to upcycle old furniture on a budget
What's the story
Transforming your old furniture into new, stylish pieces can be a rewarding and cost-effective way to refresh your home. Upcycling not only saves money but also contributes to sustainability by reducing waste. With some creativity and basic tools, you can give your outdated furniture a new lease on life without breaking the bank. Here are five practical tips to help you start your upcycling journey.
Tip 1
Sanding for a smooth finish
Sanding is key to getting a smooth surface before you paint or stain your furniture.
Use sandpaper of different grits, starting with coarse and moving to fine, to remove old finishes and smooth out rough spots.
This step ensures that paint and stain adhere properly and give a professional-looking finish.
Make sure to wear a mask while sanding to avoid inhaling dust particles.
Tip 2
Painting with chalk paint
Chalk paint is an easy-to-use option for upcycling furniture, giving it a rustic and vintage look.
It does not require priming or sanding most surfaces, making it ideal for beginners.
Available in a range of colors, chalk paint can be applied with a brush or roller for an even coat.
Seal with wax or clear varnish for durability and protection against wear.
Tip 3
Adding new hardware
Swapping out old hardware like knobs and handles can make a huge difference in the look of your furniture piece.
Pick modern or vintage styles depending on your taste, and the overall decor theme of your home.
New hardware is usually inexpensive but can add an element of style and functionality to drawers and cabinets.
Tip 4
Using fabric for upholstery updates
Reupholstering chairs or sofas with new fabric is another way to breathe life into old furniture pieces.
Choose durable fabrics that match your decor style, like cotton blends or linen, for high-traffic areas.
Use staple guns or upholstery tacks to secure fabric tightly over cushions, ensuring neat edges and corners.
Tip 5
Incorporating stencils or decals
Stencils or decals provide an easy way to add patterns or designs without investing too much time or money in intricate work.
They work well on flat surfaces like tabletops or shelves where you want subtle detailing without overwhelming the rest of the room's aesthetic appeal.
Just make sure to apply them carefully so they do not peel off over time with regular use.