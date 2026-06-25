Spicy turnip fries are a healthier alternative to regular potato fries

Love turnip? You'll enjoy these dishes

By Vinita Jain 10:18 am Jun 25, 202610:18 am

What's the story

Often overlooked, turnips are a versatile root vegetable that can be transformed into delightful culinary creations. With their mild flavor and crisp texture, turnips can be used in a variety of dishes that cater to different palates. Here are five creative turnip dishes that highlight the vegetable's potential beyond traditional preparations. From savory to sweet, these recipes showcase the adaptability of turnips in modern cooking.