Love turnip? You'll enjoy these dishes
What's the story
Often overlooked, turnips are a versatile root vegetable that can be transformed into delightful culinary creations. With their mild flavor and crisp texture, turnips can be used in a variety of dishes that cater to different palates. Here are five creative turnip dishes that highlight the vegetable's potential beyond traditional preparations. From savory to sweet, these recipes showcase the adaptability of turnips in modern cooking.
Dish 1
Turnip gratin with cheese
Turnip gratin is a creamy, cheesy delight that elevates the humble turnip. Thinly sliced turnips are layered with cheese and cream, baked until golden brown. The result is a rich, comforting dish, perfect for any occasion. The natural sweetness of turnips balances the savory cheese, making it an appealing side dish or main course.
Dish 2
Spicy turnip fries
Spicy turnip fries are a healthier alternative to regular potato fries. Cut into sticks and tossed with spices like paprika and cayenne pepper, these fries are baked until crispy. They make for a delicious snack or side dish that pairs well with various dips. The spiciness adds an exciting twist to the mild flavor of turnips.
Dish 3
Turnip soup with herbs
A warm bowl of turnip soup infused with fresh herbs can be incredibly soothing. Sautéed onions and garlic form the base before adding diced turnips and vegetable broth. Once cooked, blend until smooth for a creamy texture without any dairy products. Finish off by adding herbs like thyme or rosemary for an aromatic touch.
Dish 4
Sweet turnip cake
Sweet turnip cake is an unexpected treat that highlights the vegetable's natural sweetness. Grated turnips are mixed into a batter with flour, sugar, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg before baking them into moist cakes or muffins. These can be enjoyed as dessert or breakfast items, showcasing how versatile this root vegetable can be, even in sweet applications.
Dish 5
Pickled turnip slices
Pickled turnip slices provide tangy bursts of flavor, perfect for sandwiches or salads. They are prepared by soaking thinly sliced raw turnips in vinegar brine with sugar, salt, and spices. This method preserves the crispness while adding a zesty kick to any meal. This makes them a delightful addition to a variety of dishes.