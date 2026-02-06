What to wear with a tuxedo shirt

Tuxedo shirts, traditionally associated with formal events, are now being paired with winter styles for a chic, sophisticated look. This fusion allows you to blend elegance with warmth, making it perfect for the colder months. By mixing tuxedo shirts with various winter styles, you can create versatile outfits suitable for different occasions. Here are some practical insights on how to achieve this stylish combination.

Coat combo Pairing with tailored coats A tailored coat over a tuxedo shirt is an effortless way to add sophistication to your winter wardrobe. Opt for neutral colors like black or navy to keep the look cohesive. The structured silhouette of the coat complements the crisp lines of the tuxedo shirt, making it perfect for both professional and social settings.

Knitwear layering Layering with knitwear Layering a tuxedo shirt under knitwear is a practical way to stay warm while looking stylish. Choose lightweight sweaters or cardigans that don't add bulk but enhance the elegance of the shirt. This combination works well for casual outings or relaxed office environments where you want to maintain a polished appearance without sacrificing comfort.

Trousers match Combining with tailored trousers Tailored trousers paired with a tuxedo shirt create an effortlessly sophisticated ensemble. This combination is ideal for formal events or occasions where you want to make an impression without going overboard. Stick to classic colors like black or gray to keep the look timeless and versatile.

