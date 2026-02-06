LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / What to wear with a tuxedo shirt
What to wear with a tuxedo shirt

What to wear with a tuxedo shirt

By Simran Jeet
Feb 06, 2026
03:18 pm
What's the story

Tuxedo shirts, traditionally associated with formal events, are now being paired with winter styles for a chic, sophisticated look. This fusion allows you to blend elegance with warmth, making it perfect for the colder months. By mixing tuxedo shirts with various winter styles, you can create versatile outfits suitable for different occasions. Here are some practical insights on how to achieve this stylish combination.

Coat combo

Pairing with tailored coats

A tailored coat over a tuxedo shirt is an effortless way to add sophistication to your winter wardrobe. Opt for neutral colors like black or navy to keep the look cohesive. The structured silhouette of the coat complements the crisp lines of the tuxedo shirt, making it perfect for both professional and social settings.

Knitwear layering

Layering with knitwear

Layering a tuxedo shirt under knitwear is a practical way to stay warm while looking stylish. Choose lightweight sweaters or cardigans that don't add bulk but enhance the elegance of the shirt. This combination works well for casual outings or relaxed office environments where you want to maintain a polished appearance without sacrificing comfort.

Advertisement

Trousers match

Combining with tailored trousers

Tailored trousers paired with a tuxedo shirt create an effortlessly sophisticated ensemble. This combination is ideal for formal events or occasions where you want to make an impression without going overboard. Stick to classic colors like black or gray to keep the look timeless and versatile.

Advertisement

Accessory tips

Accessorizing wisely

Accessories can make or break your tuxedo shirt and winter style combination. A simple watch or cufflinks can add a touch of class without overpowering the outfit. Scarves in solid colors can add warmth and style, while shoes should be kept polished and professional-looking to match the overall aesthetic.

Advertisement