Twist-knot hairstyle: Here's how to ace this elegant style

Twist-knot hairstyles are a versatile and elegant option for those looking to add a touch of sophistication to their look. Perfect for occasions, twist-knot hairstyles can be styled in multiple ways, giving you the freedom to choose a style that fits your taste and the event's theme. Here are some practical tips to style twist-knot hairstyles for various occasions.

Tip 1 Classic twist-knot bun The classic twist-knot bun is a timeless hairstyle that works for formal events such as weddings or galas. To achieve this look, start by gathering your hair into a low ponytail. Twist the ponytail around its base and secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band. This style keeps your hair neatly in place while adding an element of elegance.

Tip 2 Half-up twist-knot style The half-up twist-knot style is perfect for casual outings or brunches with friends. Take two sections from either side of your head and twist them towards the back. Secure them together with a small hair tie or clip, leaving the rest of your hair down. This hairstyle adds texture and interest without being overly complicated.

Tip 3 Double twist-knot pigtails Double twist-knot pigtails give a playful yet chic vibe, ideal for festivals or outdoor events. Divide your hair into two equal parts and create twists on each side, securing them at the ends with small elastics. These pigtails give you a fun yet stylish look that is easy to maintain throughout the day.

Tip 4 Twisted crown braid The twisted crown braid is perfect for those who want an intricate hairstyle without spending hours on styling. Start by taking small sections from the front of your head and twist them towards the back as you braid them together like a crown around your head's circumference. Secure with pins or an elastic band at the end.