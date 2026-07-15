5 simple tricks to refill twist-up cosmetics
What's the story
Refilling twist-up cosmetics can be a tricky task, but with the right techniques, you can do it without any mess. Whether it's a lipstick, concealer, or eye pencil, knowing how to refill them properly ensures they remain functional and hygienic. Here are some practical tips to help you refill your twist-up cosmetics like a pro, keeping them in top shape and avoiding any unnecessary waste.
Tools selection
Choose the right tools
Choosing the right tools is essential for a clean refill.
A small spatula or a cosmetic spoon can help you scoop out product without spilling. A funnel can also be useful for liquid products to avoid overflow.
Investing in these tools can make the process much easier and keep your workspace clean.
Workspace setup
Prepare your workspace
Preparing your workspace is key to an efficient refilling process.
Start by covering your surface with an old newspaper or cloth to catch any spills.
Keep all your tools within arm's reach so that you don't have to interrupt the process.
This preparation minimizes mess and makes refilling smoother.
Heat application
Use heat sparingly
Using heat sparingly can help in melting solid products for easy transfer into containers.
A hairdryer on low heat or placing the product near a warm light source can soften the material without altering its consistency.
Be careful not to overheat, as it may change the product's texture or effectiveness.
Container sealing
Seal containers properly
Proper sealing of containers is essential to keep the integrity of refilled cosmetics.
Make sure caps are tightly closed after refilling to avoid contamination and drying out of the product.
For added security, some people even use tape around the edges of caps if they tend to loosen over time.
Tool cleaning
Clean tools after use
Cleaning tools after use is important to maintain hygiene and prevent cross-contamination between different products.
Use warm water and mild soap to clean spatulas, spoons, and funnels thoroughly after each use.
This ensures that no residue remains on these tools when they're used again later on.