Looking for fuss-free hairstyles? Give these 5 twists a try
What's the story
Twist hairstyles are a go-to for those looking for a stylish yet low-maintenance option. These hairstyles are versatile, suiting different hair types and lengths, and can be worn for any occasion. From casual outings to formal events, twist hairstyles give you an effortless elegance. Here are five twist hairstyles that are easy to maintain and perfect for any occasion.
#1
Classic two-strand twist
The classic two-strand twist is a timeless favorite. It involves dividing the hair into two sections and twisting them around each other.
This style is easy to do and requires minimal tools, making it perfect for beginners.
The two-strand twist can be worn as a protective style or untwisted for beautiful curls later on.
#2
Rope twist hairstyle
The rope twist hairstyle is a chic variation of the classic two-strand twist. It involves twisting two sections of hair around each other in a rope-like manner.
This style gives a more defined look and works well on medium to long hair.
The rope twist can be worn as a simple updo or left down for an elegant touch.
#3
Flat twist updo
Flat twists are similar to cornrows, but they are easier to do.
They lie flat against the scalp and can be styled into various updos.
Flat twist updos are ideal for formal occasions, as they give a polished look without much effort. They also keep the hair secure and neat throughout the day.
#4
Twisted halo braid
The twisted halo braid is an elegant option for special occasions, like weddings or parties.
It involves twisting sections of hair around the head, creating a halo effect.
This hairstyle adds sophistication and charm, while also keeping hair out of the face.
#5
Twisted ponytail style
A twisted ponytail adds flair to the classic ponytail by incorporating twists along the length or at the base of the ponytail itself.
This style is versatile enough for both casual outings and professional settings alike, providing an easy way to elevate everyday looks without much time investment required in styling efforts.