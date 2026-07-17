How to create a twisted chignon in minutes
What's the story
The twisted chignon is a classic hairstyle that combines elegance and simplicity. Perfect for both formal occasions and casual outings, this hairstyle is all about sophistication and style. With a few simple steps, you can achieve a polished look that never goes out of style. Whether you are dressing up for a wedding or just want to elevate your everyday appearance, the twisted chignon is a versatile option.
Preparation
Gather your hair
Start by gathering all your hair at the nape of your neck.
Use a brush to smooth out any tangles, and ensure that your hair is free of knots.
This step is important as it lays the foundation for an even and neat chignon.
You can use a comb if you want more precision in gathering your hair.
Twisting technique
Twist sections of hair
Divide your gathered hair into two or three sections, depending on how thick you want the twists to be.
Start twisting each section tightly from the roots to the ends.
The tighter the twist, the more defined your chignon will look.
Make sure each twist is uniform in size to maintain symmetry in your hairstyle.
Pinning method
Secure with pins
Once all sections are twisted, wrap them around each other at the base of your neck to form a bun shape.
Use bobby pins to secure each twist in place, making sure they are well-hidden within the folds of the bun.
Adjust any loose strands by pinning them down securely.
Final touch
Finish with hairspray
To ensure that your twisted chignon stays in place all day long, apply a light mist of hairspray over the entire hairstyle.
This will help tame any flyaways and give extra hold without making your hair feel stiff or crunchy.
Adjust any loose ends if needed before heading out.