How to master a twisted halo hairstyle
What's the story
The twisted halo hairstyle is a chic and elegant way to style your hair for any occasion. This versatile look can be worn for formal events or casual outings, giving you a touch of sophistication without much effort. By twisting sections of hair and pinning them around the head, you create a halo effect that frames the face beautifully. Here is how to achieve this timeless hairstyle.
Tip 1
Preparing your hair
Before you start styling, make sure your hair is clean and dry. Use a volumizing shampoo and conditioner to add some body.
Apply a heat protectant if you plan to use any styling tools. For added grip, consider using a texturizing spray or mousse.
Tip 2
Sectioning your hair
Divide your hair into manageable sections.
Start by parting your hair down the middle or to one side, depending on your preference.
Clip away the sections you are not working on at the moment. This will make it easier to create even twists, and ensure that every part of your hair is included in the halo.
Tip 3
Creating the twists
Take a small section of hair from one side of your head and divide it into two equal parts.
Twist these two sections around each other tightly, but not too tightly, so they do not cause discomfort.
Repeat this process with other sections until all your hair is twisted.
Tip 4
Securing the halo
Once all sections are twisted, bring them toward the back of your head like a crown.
Pin each twist securely with bobby pins or hairpins, making sure they are well hidden for a seamless look.
Adjust any loose twists as needed for an even appearance around your head.
Tip 5
Finishing touches
After securing all twists in place, finish off by lightly spraying with hairspray for extra hold without stiffness or crunchiness in texture.
Tuck any stray ends under pinned areas, if necessary, using additional pins, if required, ensuring everything stays neatly in position throughout wear time.