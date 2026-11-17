Sipi Falls is a series of three waterfalls located on the slopes of Mount Elgon. The falls are fed by the Sipi River, which originates from the mountain's peaks.

The area is known for its lush vegetation and breathtaking views. Visitors can hike to the different levels of the falls, each offering a distinct perspective of this natural wonder.

The region is also home to various bird species, making it a great spot for birdwatching enthusiasts.