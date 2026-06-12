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Ugandan bark cloth: 5 facts to know about

By Simran Jeet 12:22 pm Jun 12, 202612:22 pm

What's the story

Uganda's bark cloth art is a unique cultural heritage that has been practiced for centuries. This traditional craft involves the use of the inner bark of the fig tree, which is processed and dyed to create intricate designs. The art form not only showcases the creativity of Ugandan artisans but also serves as a means of preserving cultural identity. Here are five fascinating facts about this unique art.