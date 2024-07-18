In short Simplifying... In short UK-based startup, Meatly, has received the first European approval for its lab-grown pet food, marking a significant step towards reducing the environmental impact of animal agriculture.

The company, which has raised £3.5m and plans to raise an additional £5m, aims to launch its product this year and scale production over the next three years.

This move positions the UK as a global leader in the cultivated meat industry, with potential benefits for both pets and their environmentally-conscious owners.

UK grants first European approval for lab-grown pet food

By Simran Jeet 02:20 pm Jul 18, 202402:20 pm

What's the story The United Kingdom has made history by becoming the first European nation to approve lab-grown meat for pet food. The Animal and Plant Health Agency and the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs have given regulatory approval to London-based startup Meatly. This innovative product from Meatly is cultivated from chicken cells, marking a significant step forward in sustainable pet food production.

Production process

Meatly's lab-grown pet food: A closer look

Meatly's lab-grown pet food is produced through a unique process. It begins with a small sample from a chicken egg, which is then cultivated with vitamins and amino acids in a laboratory setting. The cells are grown in containers similar to those used for beer fermentation, resulting in a pate-like paste. The UK government has approved Meatly's production facility to handle this cultivated chicken product.

Expansion goals

Meatly's future plans and funding

Meatly has ambitious plans for the near future. The company aims to launch commercial samples of its lab-grown pet food product this year. Over the next three years, Meatly intends to focus on cost reduction and scaling production to industrial volumes. To date, the startup has raised £ 3.5m (₹37 crores approximately) from investors and anticipates raising an additional £ 5m (₹54 crores approximately) in its next fundraising round.

Environmental impact

Lab-grown meat: A solution to climate impact

The approval of lab-grown meat is seen as a significant milestone in mitigating the environmental impacts of intensive animal agriculture. Research indicates that the pet food industry's climate impact is comparable to that of the Philippines, the world's 13th most populous country. A study by the University of Winchester revealed that half of surveyed pet owners would feed their pets cultivated meat, while 32% would consume it themselves.

Industry milestone

UK's leadership in cultivated meat industry

Linus Pardoe, the UK policy manager at the Good Food Institute Europe, underscored that the UK's advancement in cultivated meat makes it a global leader. He highlighted the significance of approving cultivated pet food as a pivotal achievement. Pardoe stressed the necessity for government investment in research and infrastructure aimed at ensuring that cultivated meat becomes both delicious and affordable to people across the UK.