Where to go for rock climbing: 5 epic spots

Africa is home to some of the best rock climbing spots in the world, luring adventure junkies from across the globe. From mind-boggling cliffs to interesting rock formations, the continent has some crazy routes and stunning views for the climbers. Be it an expert climber or a newbie seeking adventure, Africa's climbing destinations guarantee some amazing moments. Here are some of the best rock climbing spots across Africa.

Cape Town Table Mountain's majestic routes Famous for its gorgeous views, Cape Town's Table Mountain has some amazing climbing routes. The mountain has more than 500 routes from easy climbs to challenging ones for experienced climbers. The sandstone cliffs offer a great grip, making it a favorite for both traditional and sport climbing. Climbers can enjoy panoramic views of the city and ocean while tackling various routes on this iconic landmark.

Namibia Spitzkoppe's granite peaks Popularly known as the "Matterhorn of Africa," Spitzkoppe in Namibia boasts of some stunning granite peaks that jut out from the desert floor. The region has a number of multi-pitch climbs of all grades, tempting climbers to explore a remote part of the world. The granite formations offer superb friction, making it a dream come true for traditional climbers who love technicality and beauty.

South Africa Drakensberg's towering spires The Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa provide a list of climbs amidst stunning views. Famous for its towering spires and rugged terrain, this UNESCO World Heritage site offers climbers various routes from moderate to advanced. The basalt rock formations are challenging in their own way, but reward climbers with stunning views of valleys and peaks stretching into the horizon.

Morocco Todra Gorge's limestone walls Todra Gorge in Morocco is known for its towering limestone walls, attracting climbers from all over the world. With 400+ bolted routes to choose from, this place is perfect for climbers of all levels—from beginners wanting to sharpen their skills on easier climbs to experts looking for tougher climbs on steep faces or overhangs in narrow canyons created by centuries-old rivers.