Cassava flour: 5 delicious ideas to try 

Cassava flour, which is made from the root of cassava plant, serves as a versatile component in many African cuisines. It is gluten-free and is rich in carbohydrates, which makes it a popular choice in several dishes. Here are five creative ways to use cassava flour in African cooking. These methods showcase the diverse culinary traditions across the continent and unique ways to use this staple.

Ugali Make ugali for a hearty meal Ugali is a popular East African staple dish prepared from cassava flour and water to make a thick porridge. It is commonly served with vegetables or stews. To make ugali, boil water and gradually add cassava flour while mixing continuously until it attains a dough-like consistency. This simple but filling dish serves as a source of energy and goes well with different side dishes.

Fufu Create fufu for traditional dining Popular in West Africa, fufu consists of boiling cassava flour in water until a smooth, elastic dough is formed. It is generally eaten by hand and combined with soups or sauces. As the mixture needs to be stirred constantly, it requires some effort to get fufu right. Fufu makes an excellent base for soaking up delicious broths, making your meal a delight.

Cassava bread Bake cassava bread for versatility Cassava bread makes a gluten-free alternative for traditional wheat bread and can be eaten on its own or as part of sandwiches. To prepare cassava bread, combine cassava flour with water, salt, and oil and bake until golden brown. This bread has a slightly chewy texture and can be garnished with herbs or spices for added flavor.

Garri Prepare garri for quick snacks Garri is prepared by fermenting grated cassava roots and then drying them into granules that can be rehydrated instantly with hot water or milk. It is an instant snack or breakfast option when mixed with sugar or nuts. Garri's convenience makes it perfect for busy days when time is a constraint but nutrition is a must.