Drone photography 101: Top destinations for amazing shots

Drone photography has changed the way we capture landscapes, providing unique perspectives that were unimaginable once. While most popular spots are well-documented, there still exist unexplored global landscapes that offer breathtaking views for drone enthusiasts. These hidden gems give an opportunity to capture the stunning shots without a sea of tourists. Let's explore some of these lesser-known places promising incredible photographic opportunities for those willing to go offbeat.

Norwegian fjords Majestic fjords of Norway The dramatic scenery of Norway's fjords has always drawn people in with their steep cliffs and deep waters. While some regions are famous tourist spots, there are several lesser-known fjords which remain untouched. These places make for perfect spots to capture the serene beauty of nature from above, with water and rock carving out amazing patterns.

Namib Desert Remote deserts in Namibia Namibia's deserts also make for a stark yet captivating landscape for drone photography. The vast stretches of sand dunes create mesmerizing patterns and shadows when viewed from above. Namib Desert is one such location where photographers can find solitude and endless opportunities to capture its unique beauty.

New Zealand valleys Hidden valleys in New Zealand We all know New Zealand for its diverse landscapes. But, beyond its famous sites, there also lie hidden valleys waiting to be explored by drone photographers. These secluded areas offer lush greenery and winding rivers that make stunning aerial compositions. Exploring these valleys is a great way to get a fresh perspective on New Zealand's natural wonders.

Indonesian islands Untouched islands in Indonesia Indonesia is home to thousands of islands, many of which remain largely unexplored by tourists. These islands are home to pristine beaches and colorful coral reefs, which you can see from above with a drone camera. Capturing these untouched paradises gives a peek into the rich biodiversity and natural beauty waiting to be explored across Indonesia's archipelago.