In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a vegan gado-gado feast at home by boiling potatoes, blanching green beans, carrots, and bean sprouts, and frying tofu and tempeh.

Create a rich peanut sauce by blending roasted peanuts, garlic, sweet soy sauce, lime juice, and water.

Assemble the dish by layering the cooked ingredients, drizzling the sauce over, and garnishing with fresh cucumber slices. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this vegan recipe

Make vegan gado-gado at home with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 11:38 am Jun 25, 202411:38 am

What's the story Gado-gado is a traditional Indonesian salad, combining vegetables, tofu, and tempeh with creamy peanut sauce. Originating from Indonesia, this dish is a celebration of textures and flavors, reflecting the country's rich culinary diversity. It perfectly caters to vegan diets without compromising taste. Let's embark on cooking to bring the authentic flavors of Indonesia into your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, need 200 grams each of firm tofu, tempeh, two medium potatoes, 150 grams of green beans, two sliced carrots, 100 grams of bean sprouts, and one sliced cucumber. For sauce, gather one cup roasted peanuts, two minced garlic cloves, optional red chili, three tablespoons sweet soy sauce (kecap manis), one tablespoon lime juice. Also, water for boiling vegetables and frying.

Step 1

Prepare the vegetables

Start by preparing your vegetables. Boil potatoes until they are tender but still firm. Blanch green beans and carrots in boiling water for about three minutes; they should be brightly colored and still crisp. Quickly blanch bean sprouts for about thirty seconds to maintain their crunchiness. Once done with boiling or blanching each vegetable separately in salted water; drain them well and set aside.

Step 2

Fry tofu and tempeh

Cut tofu and tempeh into bite-sized pieces or slices according to preference. Heat enough oil in a pan over medium heat to shallow fry the pieces until golden brown on all sides. This process should take about four minutes per side for both tofu and tempeh. Once fried to perfection, place them on paper towels to remove excess oil.

Step 3

Make peanut sauce

For the peanut sauce, grind roasted peanuts into a fine paste using a food processor or mortar and pestle. Mix this with minced garlic, sweet soy sauce (kecap manis), lime juice, and a half cup water in a pan over low heat. Simmer and stir until it thickens slightly, about five minutes. Adjust the seasoning to taste.

Step 4

Assemble gado-gado

To assemble gado-gado on a large platter, arrange boiled potatoes and other cooked vegetables, alongside fried tofu and tempeh slices. Pour a generous amount of warm peanut sauce over the top to coat every component nicely. Garnish with cucumber slices around the edges for freshness and crunch. Serve immediately to enjoy this wholesome and delicious vegan feast!