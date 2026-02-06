Ultra-running on salt flats: 5 epic routes

Africa's salt flats offer some of the most unique ultra-running experiences on the planet. These expansive, otherworldly terrains challenge runners with their vastness and distinct landscapes. From the iconic salt pans of Botswana to the lesser-known flats of Ethiopia , each route presents its own challenges and beauty. Here are five epic routes that promise an unforgettable journey for ultra-running enthusiasts.

#1 Makgadikgadi Pan: A vast expanse Botswana's Makgadikgadi Pan is one of the largest salt flats in the world. Spanning over 12,000 sq. km, this flat offers a surreal running experience with its endless horizon and stark beauty. Runners can explore ancient fossilized lakes and spot wildlife such as meerkats and elephants in the nearby areas. The best time to visit is during the dry season when the flat is accessible.

#2 Salar de Ounianga: A desert oasis Located in Chad, Salar de Ounianga is a series of salt lakes surrounded by desert dunes. This route offers a unique combination of running on salt crusts and navigating sandy terrain. The contrast between the blue waters and white salts makes for stunning views as you run through this remote region. Be prepared for high temperatures during the day and cooler nights.

#3 Danakil Depression: Extreme conditions Known for its extreme heat and harsh conditions, Ethiopia's Danakil Depression is not for the faint-hearted. This area has active volcanoes, colorful mineral deposits, and shifting sands that make it a challenging but rewarding running destination. Runners should be well-prepared with plenty of water and sun protection as temperatures can soar above 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).

#4 Etosha Pan: Wildlife encounters Etosha Pan in Namibia is famous for its wildlife, as it is part of Etosha National Park. While the pan itself is dry most of the year, it becomes a temporary lake during the rainy season, attracting flocks of flamingos and other birds. Runners can combine their passion for running with wildlife watching in this stunning setting.