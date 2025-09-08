Must-try desserts in Argentina

Argentina is a country rich in culture and culinary delights. Among its many offerings, sweet snacks occupy a special place for taste explorers. Not only are these treats delicious, but they also give you an insight into the country's traditions and flavors. From pastries to candies, Argentina's sweet snacks have something for everyone looking to indulge their sweet tooth while exploring new tastes.

#1 Alfajores: A classic delight Alfajores are among Argentina's most favorite sweet snacks. The sandwich cookies are made of two soft biscuits filled with dulce de leche, a creamy caramel spread. Coated in chocolate or dusted with powdered sugar, the alfajores have various regional variations throughout the country. They are easily available in bakeries and supermarkets, making them an easy treat for anyone visiting Argentina.

#2 Dulce de leche: The sweet staple Dulce de leche is a go-to ingredient in most Argentine desserts and snacks. This thick caramel sauce is prepared by boiling milk and sugar on low heat until it's rich. It can be savored as it is or stuffed inside pastries such as medialunas or churros. Its versatility makes it a must-have in Argentine cuisine, something that visitors shouldn't miss.

#3 Churros: A crispy treat Another popular snack you'll find all over Argentina are churros. These fried dough pastries are usually dusted with sugar and sometimes stuffed with dulce de leche or chocolate sauce for a sweeter taste. Churros are usually eaten as an afternoon snack with coffee or hot chocolate at local cafes, giving both locals and tourists a delicious break in their day.