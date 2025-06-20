Discover Thailand's kite-flying festival

Kite-making is no easy feat; it requires precision as well as creativity.

Using materials like bamboo and paper, artisans create kites that are both lightweight and durable.

Every kite is carefully designed, often showcasing traditional motifs or symbols important to Thai culture.

The craftsmanship that goes into making these kites shows a deep understanding of aerodynamics and aesthetics.

They become not only flying tools but also masterpieces.