Got frizzy hair? These hairstyles are for you!

Managing frizzy hair can be a difficult task, especially when humidity and weather are not on your side. However, we have a bunch of underrated hairstyle tricks that can help tame the frizz and keep your hair looking smooth, manageable. They focus on simple yet effective methods, which don't require expensive products or salon visits. Here's how you can get a more polished look without much trouble.

Silk benefits Use of silk accessories Silk accessories such as scrunchies and headbands can greatly minimize friction on the hair, which is often the leading cause of frizz. Unlike cotton or synthetic materials, silk helps retain moisture in the hair shaft, preventing it from drying and breaking. Using silk pillowcases at night can also help keep your hair smoother by minimizing tangles and static electricity.

Cold rinse Cold water rinse technique Rinsing your hair with cold water after washing is a great way to seal the cuticles. It helps lock in moisture and adds that shine to your locks without frizz. The cold water makes the cuticles lay flat against the hair shaft, giving it a smoother surface that reflects light better.

Washing frequency Avoid overwashing hair Overwashing your hair can strip it off its natural oils, making it dry and frizzy. Experts recommend washing your hair two-three times a week with sulfate-free shampoos to maintain the natural oil balance. On the days you don't wash your hair, use dry shampoo to soak up excess oil without drying it further. This way, you keep your scalp healthy and hair less frizzy.

Leave-in care Incorporate leave-in conditioners Leave-in conditioners also offer an additional layer of moisture protection for frizzy hair during the day. They help detangle knots, while also offering heat protection if you're using styling tools later on. Applying leave-in conditioner after towel drying your hair out ensures even distribution across all strands for maximum impact.