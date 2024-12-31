Summarize Simplifying... In short In India, tax benefits on medical expenses are a boon. Under Section 80D, you can claim deductions on health insurance premiums, with higher limits for senior citizens.

Section 80DDB allows deductions for treatment of serious illnesses, while preventive health check-ups also offer tax savings.

Salaried employees can claim exemptions on medical allowances from employers. Plus, contributing to the National Pension System can indirectly support long-term healthcare needs.

So, keep those medical bills handy and make the most of these tax benefits! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Understanding medical expenses tax benefits in India

By Anujj Trehaan 12:40 pm Dec 31, 202412:40 pm

What's the story Decoding the Income Tax Act of India for medical expense tax benefits can be a headache. This article demystifies and focuses on the crucial sections that offer deductions, empowering individuals to claim these benefits with confidence. It covers everything from health insurance premium deductions to critical illness benefits, potentially paving the way for significant tax savings.

Section 80D

Health insurance premium deduction

Under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, you can claim a deduction of up to ₹25,000 on health insurance premiums paid for yourself, your spouse, and dependent children. If you/your spouse are a senior citizen, the limit is increased to ₹50,000. And, if you are paying premiums for your parents who are senior citizens, you can claim an additional deduction of up to ₹50,000.

Section 80DDB

Deduction for treatment of serious illnesses

Section 80DDB enables individuals to claim a deduction for the medical treatment of specified diseases or ailments as prescribed in Rule 11DD. The maximum deduction limit under this section is up to ₹40,000 for individuals below 60 years and up to ₹100,000 for senior citizens. This benefit applies to a broad category of severe illnesses, encompassing neurological diseases, malignancies (cancer), AIDS, and renal failure.

Preventive care

Benefits on preventive health check-ups

One significant but frequently missed opportunity under Section 80D is the ability for taxpayers to claim deductions up to ₹5,000 on expenses incurred for preventive health check-ups. This deduction is included within the overall limit and is not limited to the individual taxpayer only. It applies to family members, including the spouse, parents, and dependent children, providing a wider opportunity for tax savings.

Medical allowance

Exemption on allowance received from employer

Salaried employees who get a medical allowance from their employer can claim an exemption of up to ₹15,000 per year. This exemption is based on the submission of actual medical bills or receipts. These documents are proof of the expenses you incurred for medical treatment. It is important for employees to keep and submit these records to claim the tax benefit and stay compliant with tax laws.

Additional benefit

Deductions under National Pension System (NPS)

Although it doesn't pertain to medical expenditures or insurance premiums paid by an individual taxpayer from their pocket, contributing to NPS qualifies for an additional deduction under Section 80CCD(1B) beyond the limit provided under Section 80C/CCC/CCD(1). This extra deduction, limited to ₹50,000 per year, can indirectly assist with long-term healthcare needs by accumulating a significant retirement corpus.