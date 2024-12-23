Refer to this guide

Exploring fractional share investing in India

By Anujj Trehaan

What's the story Fractional share investing allows you to purchase portions of a share instead of a whole one, making it easier to invest in expensive stocks with less money. This approach is gaining traction in India, providing a more affordable entry point to the stock market for newbies and those with tighter budgets. It democratizes investing by removing financial hurdles, enabling more people to diversify their portfolios.

Understanding fractional shares

Fractional shares allow investors to purchase a portion of a stock that may be too expensive to buy whole. For instance, if a stock is priced at ₹10,000 per share, you can still invest a smaller amount (say ₹1,000) and get a fraction of it. This makes it possible for retail investors to hold shares of high-value companies without a large amount of capital.

The process of buying fractional shares

To begin fractional share investing in India, you first need to open an account with a brokerage that offers it. Do your homework, not all brokers offer this option. After your account is set up and funded, you can select stocks and invest a certain amount instead of having to purchase whole shares.

Benefits of fractional share investing

Fractional share investing provides advantages such as portfolio diversification and risk reduction by lowering investment thresholds. It permits investors with smaller budgets to participate in expensive stocks, ensuring a diversified portfolio across different industries. This approach enhances capital allocation, allowing investors to utilize their funds optimally without the need to wait for purchasing whole shares.

Potential drawbacks

Despite the many benefits of fractional share investing, there are a few drawbacks. One downside is liquidity; you may find it harder to sell your fractional shares compared to whole ones because there's less demand for them. Not all companies offer their stocks as fractional shares, limiting your investment choices. Investors need to be cautious of brokerage fees, which can be high on some platforms that offer these services.

Tips for successful fractional share investing

Start with a small investment and slowly increase it as you gain confidence; diversify your portfolio by investing in different sectors and companies; watch out for transaction fees, they can significantly reduce your profits, particularly when you are trading small amounts; and, always keep yourself updated with market trends and the performance of companies as they directly affect your investments.