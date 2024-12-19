Summarize Simplifying... In short In India, digital assets like cryptocurrencies and NFTs are taxed under capital gains, with rates varying based on how long you've held them.

Understanding taxation of digital assets in India

By Anujj Trehaan 01:29 pm Dec 19, 202401:29 pm

What's the story The taxation of digital assets (cryptocurrencies and NFTs) in India is a hot topic for investors, traders, and even tax professionals. Grasping the taxation under the Income Tax Act is crucial for both compliance and financial planning. This article will shed light on the murky waters of digital asset taxation in India.

Fundamentals

The basics of digital asset taxation

In India, digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs, are subject to capital gains tax. If you hold these assets for over 36 months, they fall under long-term capital gains (LTCG) and are taxed at 20%. For holdings under 36 months, short-term capital gains (STCG) are applicable, and the tax rate is as per the individual's income tax slab rates.

TDS implications

TDS on digital asset transactions

A major change in the taxation of digital assets is the implementation of a 1% tax deducted at source on transactions involving virtual digital assets starting from July one, 2022. This measure is intended to bring transparency to digital asset transactions by ensuring that they are documented and reported to the tax authorities.

Loss limitations

Losses cannot be set off against other income

One crucial point to remember is that losses from the transfer of digital assets cannot be set off against any other income except gains from other virtual digital asset transfers within the same financial year. This restriction highlights the importance of careful planning when investing or trading in digital assets.

Compliance necessity

Reporting requirements for digital assets

Taxpayers possessing digital assets are required to declare the same in their annual tax returns. This entails maintaining comprehensive records of holdings and transactions to adhere to Indian tax laws pertaining to virtual digital assets. The mandatory reporting will nudge taxpayers to maintain precise records of their investments, fostering compliance with regulations surrounding virtual digital assets.

Best practices

Tips for compliant digital asset taxation

In order to stay compliant with Indian tax laws for digital assets, individuals should keep meticulous records of all transactions. These include dates, amounts in ₹, the nature of the transaction, and information on the other parties involved, when possible. Engaging a tax professional with expertise in digital asset taxation can provide personalized guidance for one's unique circumstances, ensuring compliance with regulations.