Underwater running: The gentle workout that works
What's the story
Underwater running is a unique exercise that combines the resistance of water with the benefits of running. It is becoming increasingly popular as a low-impact workout option for those looking to improve their fitness levels without stressing their joints. The activity involves running in water, usually in a pool or shallow body of water, and offers several health benefits that can be easily overlooked. Here are five surprising health benefits of underwater running.
#1
Enhances cardiovascular health
Underwater running is a great way to improve cardiovascular health. The resistance of water makes your heart work harder to pump blood, which increases your heart rate and improves circulation. This exercise can help strengthen the heart muscle and improve overall cardiovascular efficiency. Regular underwater running sessions can lead to better endurance and a lower resting heart rate over time.
#2
Reduces joint impact
One of the biggest advantages of underwater running is that it minimizes the impact on joints. The buoyancy of water supports your body weight, reducing stress on knees, ankles, and hips. This makes it an ideal workout for people recovering from injuries or those suffering from arthritis. You can enjoy the benefits of running without the usual wear and tear on your joints.
#3
Boosts muscle strength
Running against the resistance of water helps build muscle strength effectively. The muscles have to work harder to overcome the drag created by water, which leads to increased muscle tone over time. This form of exercise targets major muscle groups in the legs, core, and back, giving you a full-body workout that enhances strength and endurance.
#4
Improves flexibility and balance
Underwater running also improves flexibility and balance due to the dynamic movements involved in this exercise. The constant adjustments required while moving through water help improve coordination skills and balance. Additionally, stretching muscles in a relaxed environment like water, can improve flexibility without straining them.
#5
Aids weight management
Underwater running can help with weight management by burning calories efficiently. It also lowers the risk of injury compared to high-impact exercises like running or jogging on land. Traditional running can sometimes cause strain if done too often without proper rest. Rest between workout sessions is important, whether weekly or monthly, depending on your goals and fitness level.