Underwater running is a great way to improve cardiovascular health

Underwater running: The gentle workout that works

By Vinita Jain 09:19 am Jun 23, 202609:19 am

What's the story

Underwater running is a unique exercise that combines the resistance of water with the benefits of running. It is becoming increasingly popular as a low-impact workout option for those looking to improve their fitness levels without stressing their joints. The activity involves running in water, usually in a pool or shallow body of water, and offers several health benefits that can be easily overlooked. Here are five surprising health benefits of underwater running.