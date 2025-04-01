What's the story

Farmhouse decor has a way of adding warmth and simplicity into our homes, by using natural materials and vintage elements.

The comfort and practicality of the style is what makes it so appealing, with its rustic wood, soft textiles and antique pieces.

It can easily transform any space into a warm, cozy retreat, reminiscent of the rural life.

Here's how you can add farmhouse decor to your space.