How to transform soda crates into unique storage pieces
Soda crates, which are commonly thrown away after their main purpose, can be turned into nifty and chic storage units.
With a pinch of creativity and effort, these tough crates can be used for multiple purposes at home.
Here are a few ways to repurpose soda crates, and how you can utilize them effectively.
By upcycling these items, you not only save the environment but also give your home a unique touch.
Bookshelf
Create a bookshelf with soda crates
Transforming those old soda crates into bookshelves is an efficient way to organize your reading materials.
By stacking the crates horizontally or vertically, you can create a modular bookshelf that fits your space perfectly.
Secure them together using screws or brackets for stability. This way, you can easily customize and expand as your book collection grows.
Also, painting or staining the crates can enhance their appearance and match your room's decor.
Planters
Use as planters for indoor gardens
Soda crates are ideal planters for indoor gardens owing to their durability and size.
Just line the inside of the crate with plastic/fabric to avoid the soil from leaking out, and add plants.
These makeshift planters are perfect for herbs or small flowers that don't need much space, but require proper drainage and sunlight exposure.
Arranging multiple crate planters in different ways can make an attractive green corner in any room.
Coffee table
Craft a unique coffee table
A soda crate coffee table works as a functional yet eye-catching addition in any living area.
To make one, place a few crates in a square or rectangular shape with openings facing out for extra storage space below the tabletop surface.
Assemble them tightly together before placing a glass top over them for an additional touch of elegance, while keeping items stored below free from dust.
Entryway organizer
Organize entryway essentials efficiently
Utilizing soda crates as entryway organizers helps keep essentials like shoes, umbrellas, bags, and keys neatly arranged near doorways.
Easily accessible when needed most urgently during busy mornings makes rushing out of the house quickly without forgetting anything important, easier.
Instead, taking along everything required throughout the day ahead is planned. Activities scheduled beforehand are based on individual preferences.