From soups to stews: 5 teff recipes

Teff, a tiny Ethiopian native grain, is rising to fame, thanks to its nutritional benefits and versatility as a cooking ingredient. Loaded with the likes of iron, calcium, and protein, teff is gluten-free, making it the perfect choice for a variety of dietary requirements. Its mild flavor proves to be an excellent addition to many dishes. Here's how you can include teff in your diet, without complicating things.

Tip 1 Teff porridge for breakfast Start your day with a warm bowl of teff porridge. Just cook the grains in water or milk till they reach a creamy consistency. Add fruits like bananas or berries for sweetness, and top with nuts or seeds for crunch. This breakfast option not only fills you up but also keeps you going throughout the morning, thanks to its high fiber content.

Tip 2 Baking with teff flour Teff flour can easily be swapped in place of wheat flour in your baking recipes. It gives a slightly nutty taste and boosts the nutrition of your baked goods, be it bread, muffins, or pancakes. However, when using teff flour, make sure to mix it with other gluten-free flours to get the texture you need in your baked items.

Tip 3 Adding teff to soups and stews Incorporate teff into soups and stews, either as a thickening agent or simply as an additional ingredient. Its tendency to absorb flavors makes it an excellent choice for hearty dishes. Cooked teff can add body and texture while boosting the dish's nutritional value without altering its original taste significantly.

Tip 4 Using teff in salads For a nutritious twist on salads, sprinkle cooked teff over greens or mix it into cold salads as you would quinoa or couscous. The grain's small size allows it to blend well with other ingredients while adding protein and fiber content that can help keep you full longer.