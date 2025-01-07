Unearthing Himachal Pradesh's hidden street food gems
The beautiful state of Himachal Pradesh, with its stunning landscapes and rich culture, also holds a treasure trove of flavors in its street food.
This article uncovers the hidden street food jewels that are guaranteed to tantalize your taste buds.
From hearty comfort food to delectable desserts, every dish is a testament to tradition and creativity.
Siddu
Siddu: The Himalayan dumpling
Siddu is a classic Himachali dish that deserves more recognition alongside well-known Indian snacks.
Crafted from wheat flour dough stuffed with a hearty blend of crushed nuts, lentils, or sweet jaggery, siddus are then delicately steamed to perfection.
Sold in Shimla and Manali markets for just ₹50-₹70 apiece, siddu is delicious with a dollop of ghee or served with local chutneys.
Babru
Babru: Himachal's answer to kachoris
Babru, Himachal's answer to kachoris, is a deep-fried dream.
Crafted from black gram paste stuffed in dough balls, it's fried to perfection until golden and irresistible.
Savor it warm with a side of tangy tamarind or refreshing mint chutney.
Discover babru at street stalls in Dharamshala and Kullu, where two pieces are a steal at ₹30-₹50. Budget-friendly and delicious, it's the perfect snack.
Thukpa
Thukpa: A bowl of warmth
Although thukpa is traditionally Tibetan, it has become a staple of Himachal street food.
This hearty noodle soup is filled with veggies or meat and seasoned with local spices - just the right thing to warm you up in the cold mountain air.
You can find it at most roadside stalls in areas with Tibetan influence like McLeod Ganj.
A bowl of thukpa will set you back by just ₹70-₹100.
Madra
Chana Madra: A yogurt-based delicacy
Chana madra features chickpeas (chana) simmered in a rich yogurt-based sauce with fennel seeds, coriander powder, turmeric, and other spices characteristic of Pahari cuisine.
It is commonly served with rice or bread at street food stalls across Himachal Pradesh, priced between ₹80-₹120 per serving.
With its creamy consistency and tangy taste, it is a must-try dish for any street food lover.
Mittha
Mittha: Sweet indulgence
Mittha provides the perfect sugary conclusion to your street food journey in Himachal Pradesh.
A decadent dessert, mittha is prepared with sweetened rice blended with dry fruits such as raisins, almonds, and cashews, and finished with copious amounts of ghee.
This sweet dish embodies the spirit of Himachali celebrations and can be enjoyed at any local market for a mere ₹60-₹80 per serving.