Surprising benefits of cacao we bet you didn't know
What's the story
Cacao is synonymous with our favorite chocolate treats, but it's much more than just a sweet indulgence.
This humble bean comes loaded with surprising benefits that go beyond its deliciousness.
From health benefits to environmental impacts, cacao packs a wealth of potential that most of you would have never expected.
Here, we explore the unexpected benefits of cacao and how it can help.
Cardiovascular benefits
Boosts heart health
Cacao is also high in flavonoids, which are well-known for their heart-protective properties.
These compounds improve blood flow and reduce blood pressure by boosting nitric oxide production in the body.
Regular consumption of cacao has also been associated with a lower risk of heart disease due to its ability to lower LDL cholesterol and raise HDL cholesterol.
Mood elevation
Enhances mood naturally
Cacao has compounds like phenylethylamine and serotonin, which are known to enhance mood naturally.
These chemicals can boost your happiness and well-being by increasing endorphin levels in the brain.
Eating cacao may also help reduce stress and anxiety, making it a natural way to uplift your spirits without any side-effects.
Brain health
Supports cognitive function
The flavonoids present in cacao has also been found to boost cognitive function by improving blood flow to the brain.
This ensures better circulation which can improve memory, attention span, and overall mental performance.
In fact, studies indicate regular intake of cacao may even lower the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's owing to its antioxidant properties.
Skin benefits
Promotes skin health
Cacao is loaded with antioxidants that protect the skin from the damaging effects of free radicals and UV rays.
These antioxidants play a key role in keeping the skin elastic and hydrated, thereby diminishing aging signs such as wrinkles and fine lines.
The topical use or consumption of cacao products can play a major role in making your skin look healthier over time.
Environmental impact
Contributes to sustainable agriculture
Cacao cultivation also promotes sustainable agriculture practices when grown under shade trees using agroforestry methods rather than monoculture plantations, which quickly deplete soil nutrients, causing global deforestation issues.
By opting for sustainably sourced products, consumers play a positive role in preserving biodiversity ecosystems while indulging in their favorite treats responsibly.