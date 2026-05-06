These thermal pools in Iceland are still mostly unknown

Iceland is famous for its geothermal activity, which results in numerous thermal pools across the country. While many of these pools are famous, there are some hidden gems that are less crowded and equally relaxing. These off-the-beaten-path thermal pools offer a unique experience to those willing to venture beyond the popular spots. Here are some of Iceland's hidden thermal pools, perfect for a peaceful soak in nature's lap.

#1 Secret Lagoon: A historical soak One of Iceland's oldest natural swimming pools, Secret Lagoon, is located in Hverahli. This pool dates back to the 19th century and is surrounded by stunning geothermal features, such as hot springs and mud pots. Unlike the more commercial Blue Lagoon, Secret Lagoon offers a more authentic experience, with fewer tourists. The water temperature is around 38 degrees Celsius, making it perfect for relaxation.

#2 Reykjadalur Valley: Hike to hot springs Reykjadalur Valley is famous for its hiking trails leading to natural hot springs. Located near Hveragerdi, this place requires a bit of effort, as you have to hike through scenic landscapes before reaching the springs. The trek takes about one hour but rewards you with stunning views and warm waters where you can bathe amidst nature. The water temperature varies but remains comfortably warm.

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#3 Landmannalaugar: A remote retreat Landmannalaugar is famous for its colorful rhyolite mountains and geothermal activity. This remote area features a natural hot spring pool, surrounded by breathtaking landscapes, making it a perfect getaway for those looking for solitude and beauty. While getting to Landmannalaugar can be difficult due to rough terrain, the reward is an unforgettable experience of soaking in warm waters with panoramic views.

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