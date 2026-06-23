Unicycling engages several muscle groups at once

Unicycling: A fun way to strengthen your core

By Vinita Jain 09:12 am Jun 23, 202609:12 am

What's the story

Unicycling is not just a unique mode of transportation; it is also an excellent way to improve your core stability. This one-wheeled wonder challenges your balance and coordination, engaging your core muscles in ways that other exercises may not. By adding unicycling to your routine, you can see a marked improvement in your core strength and stability. Here are five ways unicycling improves core stability.