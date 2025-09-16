For hikers: Unique landscapes worth exploring

Africa has some of the most challenging and inspiring hikes to offer. From towering mountains to vast deserts, the continent's stunning landscape provides some of the most unique opportunities for exploration. These hikes not only challenge your physical endurance but also give you a glimpse of Africa's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage. Be it the seasoned hiker or the curious traveler, these trails will redefine adventure for you.

#1 Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro Africa's highest peak, Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro, rises to 5,895 meters. The trek to its summit is a popular choice among hikers looking for challenge and reward. You pass through five different ecological zones, from lush rainforests to arctic-like conditions at the top. No technical climbing skills are necessary, but acclimatization is important due to the altitude. Those who succeed are rewarded with breathtaking views of the landscape.

#2 Exploring Drakensberg Mountains South Africa's Drakensberg Mountains provide a variety of hiking trails for every skill level. Also known as the "Dragon Mountains," this UNESCO World Heritage site has dramatic cliffs and lush valleys. Some popular routes include the Amphitheatre hike and Tugela Falls trail, which take hikers through stunning scenery and past ancient rock art sites created by indigenous people thousands of years ago.

#3 Trekking Simien Mountains National Park Situated in Ethiopia, Simien Mountains National Park is famous for its rough terrain and endemic wildlife. The park features species like the Gelada baboon and Ethiopian wolf. Hiking here includes walking through deep gorges and high plateaus with incredible views over expansive terrains. The park's highest point, Ras Dashen, reaches 4,550 meters and offers a challenging yet fulfilling climb for expert trekkers.