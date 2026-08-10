Planning a baby shower? Try these 5 fun games
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Planning a baby shower? Looking for fun games that go beyond the usual "guess the baby food" challenge? We've got you covered! Here are five unique baby shower games that promise loads of laughter and memorable moments. These activities are designed to engage guests of all ages, ensuring everyone has a blast celebrating the new arrival. Get ready for some creative fun!
Game 1
Baby bingo delight
Baby Bingo is a fun twist on the classic game.
Instead of numbers, guests fill their bingo cards with baby-related items or gifts they think will be opened during the shower.
As gifts are unwrapped, players mark off corresponding squares on their cards.
The first person to complete a line shouts "Bingo!" and wins a prize.
This game keeps everyone engaged while adding an element of excitement to gift-giving.
Game 2
Diaper raffle fun
Incorporating a diaper raffle into your baby shower can be both practical and entertaining.
Guests bring packs of diapers in exchange for raffle tickets. These tickets are then entered into a drawing for prizes throughout the event.
Not only does this game help stock up on much-needed supplies for new parents, but it also allows attendees to win something special themselves.
Game 3
Baby predictions and advice cards
Provide cards where guests can predict details about the baby, like birth date, weight, etc., and offer their best advice for parenting.
This creates a keepsake for parents-to-be to cherish later on. It also sparks conversations among guests as they share their thoughts and experiences related to parenthood.
Game 4
Don't say 'baby' challenge
In this game, each guest gets a clothespin at the start of the shower.
The goal is not to say the word "baby" during conversations throughout the event.
If someone catches another person saying it, they can take their pin away as proof of victory.
The person with the most pins at the end wins a prize.
Game 5
Who's that baby photo game
Ask guests to bring their own baby photos before the shower day.
Display these photos along with numbered cards on a board or wall at the venue.
Attendees then guess whose childhood photo belongs where by matching numbers with names provided later on paper sheets given out beforehand, if needed.
This adds an element of nostalgia and fun competition among friends and family members alike!