Where to go for epic desert adventures 

African sand dunes give travelers a chance to wander through boundless expanses and partake in adventurous activities. The deserts, with their endless vistas and difficult landscapes, set the stage for experiences that are both heart-pounding and unforgettable. From the soaring dunes of Namibia to the sweeping sands of Morocco , each destination comes with its own offering for adventurists looking for something unique.

Sandboarding Sandboarding thrills on Namibian dunes Namibia's sand dunes, some of the world's tallest, are perfect for sandboarding. Like snowboarding, this sport involves plummeting down steep dunes on boards. Swakopmund, a coastal town, is the center for this activity. It ranges from varying difficulty levels, so both novices and expert boarders find challenges to suit their caliber.

Camel treks Camel treks across Moroccan sands In Morocco, camel treks offer a traditional way to explore the vastness of the Sahara Desert. These guided tours typically last a few days and give travelers an opportunity to experience desert life first-hand. Riding camels through shifting sands gives a unique perspective of the landscape while offering opportunities to learn about local cultures and traditions from experienced guides.

Stargazing Stargazing under clear desert skies The clear skies over African deserts make them ideal destinations for stargazing. With little to no light pollution, travelers can enjoy unobstructed views of constellations and celestial events. Many desert camps even provide telescopes and guided sessions by experts who share insights into astronomy. This activity is especially popular in regions such as Egypt's White Desert or Tunisia's Sahara.